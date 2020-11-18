Menu
Margot strips off for sex scene in film

by Tom Capon, The Sun
18th Nov 2020 6:38 AM

Margot Robbie set pulses racing by stripping naked for a steamy sex scene in her new film Dreamland.

The Hollywood superstar, 30, is starring as bank robber Allison Wells in the Depression-era drama directed by Miles Joris-Peyrafittes.

After being injured in a bank heist, Allison is discovered by naive teenager Eugene Evans - played by Peaky Blinders actor Finn Cole - in his family's barn.

Margot Robbie strips down in the trailer for her new film, Dreamland.
Eugene quickly falls for Allison and then agrees to help her escape the law in Mexico.

However, along the way, they are ruthlessly pursued by the police, who want Allison after she murdered five people.

Margot has come a long way from Neighbours.
It's not plain sailing for the duo, as Eugene will be caught between turning her in for the bounty on her head, and his growing attraction towards her.

The moody trailer released three weeks ago explored Eugene's conflict, as it opens with Allison narrating: "Our family moved West on a promise, a promise that now looked rotting."

Later Eugene is told by his father George (Travis Fimmell) that "there are no room for boys in this family anymore".

He's then seen reading Black Mask comics while Allison drives the getaway car - showing how he may abandon his childlike perception of heroism for the one he loves.

Dreamland is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Robbie has a slew of productions in the pipeline, with Peter Rabbit 2 and The Suicide Squad now in post production, while a currently untitled Joker and Harley Quinn movie has been announced.

Robbie has also been announced as the role of Barbie in an upcoming film of the same name.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission

 

 

 

