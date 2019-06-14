Mariah Carey ‘had affair while dating Packer’

New reports suggest that Mariah Carey may have cheated on then-fiance James Packer with her back-up dancer Bryan Tanaka.

The Mail Online reports that video obtained from a mobile phone shows the singer grinding up on Tanaka, who she is now dating, six months before she split from Packer.

Mariah Carey and James Packer. Picture: Supplied

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. Picture: Getty

Insiders reportedly told the Mail that Carey would order them to take sexy photos of her and send them to Tanaka, who she privately calls "Tiger".

Those photos reportedly include nude pictures from her yacht that were said to have been taken while she was sailing with Packer.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka. Picture: Supplied

The insider also said that she told Packer that she was a "born again virgin" to avoid sleeping with him.

Carey's reps told the Mail that "We have not been privy to the content in question and cannot confirm from whence it came nor when, however as stated numerous times in the past, Mariah is not polyamorous".

Mariah Carey and James Packer. Picture: Instagram

Mariah Carey (L) and Bryan Tanaka. Picture: Getty

The Mail said Packer did not respond to a request for comment.

A string of text messages from June 28, 2016 show Tanaka discussing an "exit plan" from the singer's hotel after he allegedly spent the night in her hotel room.

Mariah Carey, James Packer and Kerry Stokes are seen in Portofino. Picture: Supplied

Packer and Carey split in October 2016, with the billionaire said to have paid the singer a $US50 million "inconvenience fee" and let her keep the $US10 million diamond ring he proposed with.

He said in his biography The Price Of Fortune: The Untold Story Of Being James Packer that the relationship was "toxic".

Mariah Carey's engagement ring given to her by James Packer. Picture: Supplied



"It was a mistake for her and a mistake for me," he said.