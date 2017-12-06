BUSTED: Marijuana plants seized in Ashby

MORE than 40 marijuana plants were seized this afternoon by police after a search warrant was executed at Ashby.

Around 1.30pm, police from the Lower Rivers sector searched at a house in Clarence Street, Ashby.

Police allegedly seized 46 marijuana plants, ranging in height between one and two metres, growing within the property. Police also located cannabis seeds and cannabis leaf. An occupant, a 44-year-old man, was charged with cultivate prohibited plant and two counts of possess prohibited drugs. He will appear at Maclean Local Court on February 13.

A Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command statement said the search warrants continue the command's focus of targeting community level drugs, as drugs like marijuana continue to drive crime.

"Over the past two weeks, we have now seized almost $350,000 worth of marijuana," the statement said.

"The strategy of detecting and disrupting drug crime and supply will continue."