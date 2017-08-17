Marijuana stashed in microwave

A WOOLOWEYAH man has been handed a suspended sentence over a stash of marijuana found in his microwave.

Charles Dunford appeared in Maclean Local Court on Monday charged with illicit drug supply, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of explosives.

The charges came as the result of a search by police at his house in August last year.

Four fireworks, a slingshot Dunford "used to use for pelicans", and 427g of marijuana leaf was found.

At the time the 57-year-old fisherman said he bought the illicit drugs for about $2000 for his personal use, but due to the significant weight he was charged with supply.

Legally, the trafficable amount is 300g.

In court, his defence solicitor said Dunfordhad an addiction to marijuana he was "keen to address", and used it for pain, stress and sleep management.

He added that there were no factors, other than the weight, that indicated his client intended to sell the drugs.

But Magistrate A Mijovich questioned why Dunford had not sought help for his addiction since he was charged last year.

Mr Mijovich also noted the Clarence Valley resident had been charged with cultivating marijuana in 1991.

"You don't have unblemished record," he said.

"You knew it was illegal. It doesn't matter if you use it for pain."

Dunford was convicted of drug supply and handed an eight-month suspended sentence.

For the possession of a prohibited weapon and explosives he was convicted with no additional penalty.