Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.
Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.
Crime

Marijuana, steroids, fireworks and a little cocaine

by Nathan Edwards
3rd Mar 2020 1:01 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.

Officers raided the Benowa home yesterday, finding cannabis, cocaine, steroids, drug utensils, fireworks and a sum of money.

Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.
Three men have been charged with multiple drug offences after a police raid on a Gold Coast property.

Police video has also shown the presence of BB guns, one resembling a M9 pistol, on the property.

Two men, aged 26 and 24, have both been charged with one count each of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of anything for use in the commission of a crime and possession of pipes.

They will undergo a drug diversion program.

Officers executed a search warrant on a Benowa home yesterday, revealing the possession of multiple drugs, drug utensils, fireworks and a sum of money.
Officers executed a search warrant on a Benowa home yesterday, revealing the possession of multiple drugs, drug utensils, fireworks and a sum of money.

Another 26-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, one count each of possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils, possession of anything used in the commission of a crime and possession of property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence.

He is due to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on April 2.

A woman was also at the property at the time, but has not been charged.

More Stories

Show More
crime drug arrests drug busts editors picks illegal fireworks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HEARTWARMING: Biggest smiles as aged care meets child care

        premium_icon HEARTWARMING: Biggest smiles as aged care meets child care

        News It’s on for young and old as a pre-school and aged care home create connections that bring a big smile

        FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        premium_icon FATAL CRASH: Court to hear victim impact statements

        News Victim impact statements to be read over fatal car crash

        FOUND: Prince Street crash driver identified

        premium_icon FOUND: Prince Street crash driver identified

        News Police catch up with driver who fled the scene after crashing

        IN COURT: 42 People appearing in Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 42 People appearing in Court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today