Marina renews accreditation as a clean operation

YAMBA Marina has been re-accredited as a "Clean Marina” under the internationally recognised Clean Marina Program.

The marina was assessed during November/December 2018 in an exhaustive examination of its environmental and management practices and increased its rating score from its 2015 level.

The assessment was carried out by certified environmental specialists and then reviewed by the Marina Industry Association to confirm accreditation.

The current certification will be in place from December 2018 to December 2021.

"Continuing to hold Clean Marina status is very important to us” said Yamba Marina owner Kay Cottee AO.

"We work hard to live in tune with the environment and we make every effort to make sure our customers do the same thing.

"Our assessment this year was carried out by a highly qualified person with multiple university degrees, including a Masters in Environmental Science, so we know our standards were well tested.”

Yamba Marina recently completed a major on-water upgrade with the entire floating structure refurbished.

More than five kilometres of timber whalers were replaced, new Marine Tech power and water pedestals installed (LED lighting), more than 1000 new steel through rods used, new fire reels and new fibreglass inserts replacing old marine ply were put in place.

New rollers sets were fitted to each of the marina piles and the fuel, visitor and work berths upgraded.

The marina is now planning a major re-development of its land-based facilities in keeping with the style and ambience of Yamba.