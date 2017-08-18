Marine engineer to look at rock pool

DANGER: The Yamba Ocean Pool at Main Beach has been closed by Clarence Valley Council

IT MAY be leaking, but the Yamba Rock Pool might still have a future.

Clarence Valley Councillors voted to allow council, as the corporate manager of the Clarence Coast Reserve Trust, to engage a marine engineering specialist to provide further advice on the structure of the pool and actions to address the recent water loss.

The pool was closed indefinably after a period of low swell and tide levels.

Leaks were identified within the base of the pool, especially around the sump pump point and possibly the conjunction joints between the base floor slab sections.

There are also several large cracks within the northern floor slab.

The water loss from these cracks is exacerbated by sand loss from under the pool during low swell activity.

Council will engage Advisian for the sum of $26,000 to provide a report on the short, medium and longer term options for the rock pool as detailed in their proposal from earlier this month.