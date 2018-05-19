BRIDGE SUPPORT: Clarence business shows how to get job done

The first girders on the new Harwood Bridge that sit over the top of the river were installed today.

A LOCAL marine business says it has made about $1million from the Harwood Bridge project, but its facilities and location near the site has saved the project many millions more.

Harwood Marine managing director Ross Roberts said he was delighted with how the business had been able to fit into the project, which is making such rapid progress across the Clarence River it will be completed well before the two sections of the Pacific Highway it will connect.

Bridge contractor Acciona Ferrovial Joint Venture/Pacifico's project director, Eduardo Gutierrez, backed Mr Roberts' assessment.

"Being only a mile away on the river, they are as good as on site for the work they do for us," Mr Gutierrez said.

"We've tried to use as many local people as possible on the project."

Mr Gutierrez said while he had not put a dollar figure on it, the savings were "quite significant" because Harwood Marine's proximity to the project made it a de facto on-site construction site.

"They have also enabled us to keep the disruption to the road network to a minimum by enabling us to use the river to bring in and move our heavy equipment around," he said.

"When we brought in the big hammers we use to drive in the bridge piles, they were able to be brought in and assembled at the slipway then brought to the bridge site on barges.

"Without that facility we would have needed to do it either down at the Goodwood wharf or outside the Clarence."

Rio bar cage modifications for bridge supports. Harwood Marine

Mr Roberts said it was Harwood Marine's ability to handle the big equipment that had helped keep the project on track.

"If you look around where the bridge is being built it's mainly mud and mangroves," he said.

"If we didn't have our heavy-lift facilities at the slipway, some of this work would have been done outside the Clarence and the nearest facilities for that in NSW is at Newcastle."

Mr Roberts said Harwood Marine's work included the loading and unloading of cranes at a heavy-lift wharf, modifications to the bridge concrete formwork and platforms, rental of marine vessels, joining of steel-reinforced cages for in-water bridge supports, modification to barges for crane mats handrail, and safety survey and inspections of these vessels.

"We have been told that if the cranes were not loaded at Harwood Marine's heavy-lift shipyard then the cranes would have to be dismantled and sent back by road to Brisbane or Newcastle, and the barges towed back by tug for reloading and then towed back for the work," Mr Roberts said.

The ability to modify the barges virtually on site was another example of how Harwood Marine had improved the efficiency of the project, he said.

"We've also commissioned barges working on the Grafton Bridge," he said.