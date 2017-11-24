Marine project plans sunk again

THE NSW Government's planning Gateway has again knocked back Yamba Welding and Engineering's proposed marine industrial precinct at Palmers Island.

This has been the second time in three years the plans have been denied by the government, and while Yamba Welding and Engineering managing director Bill Collingburn said he would continue to negotiate with the State Government, he would not rule out the potential that the company would "vote with their feet" and move interstate.

In the Gateway's decision made on November 10, the Department of Planning and Environment deputy secretary of planning services Marcus Ray said the plan should not proceed due to a lack of demonstrated need for additional zoned land at the location, its inconsistencies with Clarence Valley Industrial Lands Policy and the North Coast Regional Plan 2036.

"The potential for noise and visual impacts on the amenity of the surrounding locality are considered unacceptable," Mr Ray's decision said.

Mr Collingburn said the latest decision was not the end of the project.

"We have got other avenues to explore, and we will be doing that, so this is not the end of it," he said.

"We spend more than $2m a year in the Valley, and that's a lot of money. We've been here 43 years and employ 32 people, we've got 10 young apprentices who would otherwise have gone to Sydney, and with this plan we have the potential to triple it.

"This plan has been well received by Clarence Valley Council and the community at large who want to see more jobs in the area. We want to stay here, and the government has left the door open, but if they decree we can't expand then we will vote with our feet."