Marine Rescue called to rescue yacht stranded off Angourie

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers have been called to assist a yacht experiencing motor problems off the coast of Angourie.

Volunteers from Marine Rescue Iluka Yamba have been called upon to help rescue four people stranded on a 12m motor cruiser off Angourie this afternoon.

The motor cruiser is reported to be experiencing motor problems, with rescue vessel Iluka Yamba 30 travelling south out of the Clarence River to reach the boat and will return it to Yamba.

In a busy weekend for the service, this is just one of the 29 rescue missions conducted by Marine Rescue NSW crews so far today.

Marine Rescue NSW has also appealed to people to exercise great care along the coastline after four people died and another was hospitalised after they were washed off rocks and a seawall in the past two days.

“This is the saddest of days for many people. We have witnessed a terrible loss of life,” Commissioner Stacey Tannos said.

Three men died when they were washed off a rock platform at Hill 60, Port Kembla, last night and police have confirmed that the body of a man who was washed off the Coffs Harbour southern breakwall on Thursday evening has been located.

A man remains in a critical condition in St George Hospital after being pulled from the water after being swept off rocks at Wattamolla in the Royal National Park yesterday afternoon.

Commissioner Tannos thanked all the members of the emergency services who had responded to these and numerous other emergencies in recent days, including Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.

He urged boaters and rock fishers to always wear a lifejacket and ensure they had appropriate safety equipment.

Boaters should Log On and Log Off with Marine Rescue NSW and carry a VHF marine radio.

Rock fishers should observe first/fish later: watch your intended fishing spot to get an idea of the conditions over a full swell/wave cycle. Never fish in exposed areas during rough or large seas and be aware that conditions may change dramatically in a short period of time.

Commissioner Tannos said people should always swim between the flags and take care even when walking near the water during periods of large surf and swell.

In an emergency, call for help on VHF Channel 16 or ring triple-0 (000).