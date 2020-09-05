Menu
Marine Rescue NSW is urging everyone to stay safe on the water this Father’s Day. Photo: Peter Lorimer
News

Marine Rescue issue warning for boaters this weekend

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Sep 2020 12:00 AM
THIS Sunday is Father’s Day, with the state’s waterways expected to be busier than usual with families making the most of forecast fine weather to get out and about on the water.

Marine Rescue NSW operations manager Andrew Cribb said that last weekend Marine Rescue NSW undertook 52 rescue operations across the state, many of which could have been avoided.

“Having you and your boat well prepared can make all the difference if there’s an emergency out on the water,” Mr Cribb said.

“Before heading out, make sure your boat’s in good repair, your engine’s been recently serviced and your battery’s in good condition.

“Have a full tank of fuel and carry some extra fuel on-board.

“Most importantly of all, make sure everyone on board is wearing a lifejacket and Log On with Marine Rescue on VHF Channel 16 or the free MarineRescue app so our volunteers can be quickly on the scene to rescue you if you find yourself in trouble on the water.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

