Furious tennis star puts Kyrgios to shame

When you're making Nick Kyrgios' racquet smashes look like a toddler throwing toys out of the cot, you know you've made a donkey out of yourself.

World No. 262 Mario Vilella Martínez had little to cheer about beyond the first set against Bosnian Tomislav Brkić in their match in Shymkent, Kazakhstan. After comfortably blitzing his opponent 6-1 in the first, Spaniard Martinez hit a wall and gave up the next two sets 6-2 7-5 to exit the first round of the ATP Challenger event.

The 23-year-old had a chance to serve out the match in the third but completely choked in a love game. Tension was building as he then offered up three double-faults in his final service game. A shanked forehand landing beyond the baseline finally tipped the rising star over the edge, prompting a vicious racquet smash.

After pounding the ground a number of times, Martinez launched his racquet into the back wall of the court. "This may be the best racket smashing I've ever seen!" tweeted New York times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg. "The growing cloud of dust around it is especially artful."

Kyrgios still steals the mantle for biggest dummy-spit of the year though. The Aussie made a fool of himself in Rome in May after blowing up at the crowd.

Kyrgios walked off the court during his match against Casper Ruud and threw a chair onto the red clay in a fit of rage, leading to him being defaulted and fined.

Former AFL player turned broadcaster Stephen Rowe slammed Kyrgios's petulant behaviour.

"He's a disgrace to all Australians. Tennis Australia need to de-register him," Rowe said on Adelaide radio station FIVEaa. "This bloke is a serial k***head.

"Broke a racket, kicked a water bottle, then threw a chair onto the court. If you're listening Nick, which you're not, get some help please!

"It gets to a point where somebody's got to help him if he's not going to help himself. You can't carry on like that.

"I think he is (the worst behaved player in tennis history) because he's obnoxious and he's a d***. Everyone says, 'Can you remember John McEnroe?' He was adored. He never disrespected his opponent, he never disrespected the game, he was always very complimentary. He just used to lose it … he'd have a crack at the umpire but who wouldn't when they used to get the calls wrong.

"This bloke is totally different, next level in my opinion, to that great man."