Connor Petterson has made a strong recovery since he was seriously injured at his school camp last week.
News

Teen hurt at school camp out of hospital

30th May 2018 5:31 PM

A BRISBANE schoolboy who was critically injured in an accident at a school camp has been released from hospital after making a strong recovery.

Marist College Ashgrove student Connor Petterson was released from the Lady Cilento Childrenâ€™s Hospital this afternoon.

The 14-year-old suffered severe neck and head injuries and a collapsed lung after falling from a high ropes course at the Adventure Alternatives camp near Woodford a week ago.

He was flown to the hospital amid grave concerns but he made a good recovery and was moved out of intensive care on Monday then released today.

The school cancelled the year 9 camp following the accident. The company behind the camp has said it will investigate the circumstances behind the accident.

