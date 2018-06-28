‘Bomber’ Thompson tired, uncomfortable as he fronts court

Mark Thompson, right, arrives at the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court with his lawyer. Picture: Nicole Garmston

TROUBLED former AFL premiership coach and former player Mark Thompson has appeared in court on drugs charges, looking tired and uncomfortable.

Thompson, 54, appeared on Thursday morning for a brief preliminary after being charged last month with serious drug-trafficking offences.

The court heard that police were still examining items seized from Thompson's home and the matter was adjourned until next month.

Thompson, who was supported in court by his former wife Annette, fidgeted for about half an hour in the front row of court seven as he waited for his matter to be called.

Thompson was charged on May 1 with seven offences including trafficking ecstasy and ice, as well as possessing ecstasy, ice, LSD and Xanax.

Mark “Bomber” Thompson has faced court. Picture:Wayne Ludbey

Detective Sen-Constable Naomi Bourke told the court that when Thompson was arrested in January, police had seized large amounts of drugs including ecstasy, ice, ephedrine and LSD from his converted Port Melbourne warehouse.

Drugs seized in the raid include 839.7 grams of MDMA, a further 134.6 grams of tablets believed to be MDMA, 33.1 grams of ice, and other bags scattered around the house alleged to contain significant quantities of drugs.

Mark Thompson's converted Port Melbourne warehouse. Picture: Aaron Francis/The Australian

Police also seized drug paraphernalia including scales, hard-drives, ice pipes, deal bags and prescription drugs, the court heard.

Some of the drugs and items were found in a magnetic box, others in a shoe box. Thompson was interviewed in January and soon after left for a trip to the US to visit his adult son, the court heard.

Police also allegedly seized handwritten notes recording "large amounts of money transactions" between Thompson and a co-accused, Thomas Windsor, 28 who was leasing part of the property from Thompson.

The court heard Thompson has two ex-wives and three children.

Detective Bourke said police also found Geelong memorabilia and a coin collection in Thompson's house.