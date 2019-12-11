Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mark Blackadder, Jacaranda Festival Manager and 2019 Power 30 People's Choice winner, is humbled by all the attention.
Mark Blackadder, Jacaranda Festival Manager and 2019 Power 30 People's Choice winner, is humbled by all the attention.
News

POWER 30: Mark humbled by popular vote

Jenna Thompson
11th Dec 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WITH an early lead in our 2019 Power 30 people's choice poll, it was clear Mark Blackadder was the region's favourite personality.

Coming in at No. 2 in Saturday's Daily Examiner Power 30 official list, the Jacaranda Festival manager said he was humbled by the popular choice win among Clarence Valley voters but that the honour be shared with his talented committee members and volunteers.

"It's a massive team of dedicated, passionate and obsessed people and businesses that made the 85th Grafton Jacaranda Festival a phenomenal success and I personally thank everyone involved," he said.

"I don't know if I deserve (the win), but I'm certainly elated to think I'm People's Choice number one, so thank you.

"It certainly means a lot to me to be an influential person in the Clarence Valley. I think this valley is seeing a lot of change, certainly for the youth and I certainly want to see youth more involved, not only in the festival, but in everyday decisions in the town."

With a swag full of experience in the corporate and luxury brands industries, the Grafton local not only propelled the Jacaranda Festival onto the international stage, but also made the event the most inclusive in its 85-year history.

This was the first time the three First Nations groups had their own event included in the official program as well as the local disability sector having a starring role in this year's gala ball.

"One of our head sponsors Caringa, which led the Caringa Ball, was certainly a great influence on making sure everyone was included in this festival and in the wider community as well," he said.

As for the top spot in this year's Power 30 official list, Mr Blackadder had nothing but praise for the local Rural Fire Service personnel.

"The number one position with RFS with the Power 30 was the most well-deserved position," he said.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for an organisation to be number one more than the RFS for what they're doing for our community, what they've been doing for months and what they're still doing. A massive thank you from myself and the community of what you've achieved, and all the volunteers involved."

 

 

Top Five People's Choice:

1. Mark Blackadder

2. Rachel Choy

3. RFS

4. Reverend Greg Jenks

5. Cowper Podcast

clarence power 30 mark blackadder
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Seven people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, Wednesday, December 11

        Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        premium_icon Good genes and a can of beer: Life secrets from 101-year-old

        News Whiddon Maclean resident Vera Fromager celebrates her 101st birthday

        Cane toad hunting exploits go viral

        premium_icon Cane toad hunting exploits go viral

        Environment CVCIA Landcare Facebook post of cane toad egg strands shared more than 8000...

        Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        premium_icon Defence outlines alternative case in murder trial

        News A defence barrister in a Supreme Court murder trial has outlined an alternative...