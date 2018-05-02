AFL coach’s secret room revealed

Mark Thompson is seen leaving the Melbourne Magistrates Court. (AAP Image/James Ross)

AFL great Mark "Bomber" Thompson allegedly kept bags of illicit drugs in a locked room alongside Geelong memorabilia at his Melbourne home.

The 54-year-old, who played in three premierships with Essendon and coached Geelong to two flags, was granted bail on Tuesday evening after being charged with seven drug-related offences, including trafficking and possession.

Thompson sat with his head in his hands during a lengthy court hearing as Senior Constable Naomi Bourke relayed the allegations to Melbourne Magistrates Court.

Quantities of methamphetamine, ecstasy, ephedrine, LSD and MDMA were found in plastic bags during a raid of Thompson's Port Melbourne home on January 5, she said.

Some of the drugs were found in a small room protected by a keypad. Police allege only Thompson had access.

"It contained Geelong Cats memorabilia and the accused's coin collection," Const Bourke said.

"We believe that belongs to him."

Police also found ice pipes, resealable bags, weight scales and hard drives at the property.

Const Bourke said Thompson had been interviewed by police in January about the bags of drugs seized from his home.

"Subsequent DNA tests indicated the accused's DNA on the items located," she told the court.

His DNA was allegedly found on a bag containing MDMA located in his locked bedroom and other bags containing drugs, according to a police summary. It's also alleged more than 839.7 grams of MDMA was found in another part of Thompson's home.

Const Bourke opposed Thompson's bail application on the basis he was a flight risk because he had access to a yacht and money.

"He has access to large amounts of funds with a potential to flee," she said. "He is using drugs of dependence as well as trafficking."

Mark 'Bomber' Thompson leaves the Magistrates court after being charged and making bail. The media chases after Mark as he ran from Court. Picture: Alex Coppel

But magistrate Leonard Brear granted bail on strict conditions, including that Thompson report to police three times a week.

Thompson has also agreed to pay a $20,000 surety and notify authorities if he needs to travel interstate for football commitments.

He is also banned from contacting three other people - Thomas Windsor, Katia Drcec and Karl Holt - who were charged following the raid of his home. Thompson did not speak during the 80 minutes he was in the dock other than to say "yes, sir" when Mr Brear asked him if he understood his bail conditions.

Barrister David Hallowes SC said one of Thompson's ex-wives and a daughter had come to court at short notice to support him.

Outside court Thompson told waiting media "I've got nothing to say" before running from cameras.

The 54-year-old is due back in court on May 25.