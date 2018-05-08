Snooker star does winning presser in the nude

Mark Williams fronts the world with nothing on.

MARK Williams won his first World Snooker Championships in 15 years before living up to a promise and completely stripping off for his winning press conference.

The 43-year-old vowed to go naked last week if he won for the first time at The Crucible since 2003 and he didn't disappoint.

"As long as Barry Hearn is not going to fine me or discipline me, I'll have to do it," he said as the crowd applauded him.

He's a man of his word...



As promised, Mark Williams has arrived for his press conference as world champion - naked! 😳#bbcsnooker pic.twitter.com/yEF9h2MqMF — BBC Snooker (@BBCSnooker) 7 May 2018

He managed to preserve his modesty behind a towel but was clearly feeling a little uncomfortable.

Williams beat Scotland's John Higgins 18-16 in the final in Sheffield.

The drama was relentless and after Higgins drew level at 15-15 there was an unexpected shift in momentum.

Williams reeled off two frames in a row, the second with a 100 break, but then missed a pink in the next frame that was the match ball.

Higgins cleared with a run of 65, taking the frame, but Williams was not to be denied glory.

He made 69 in the next to leave Higgins needing snookers, but the five-time champion failed missed an easy red to hand to Williams the match.