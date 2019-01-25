Zuckerberg’s strange goat moment

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg killed one of his own goats and served it up cold to Jack Dorsey for dinner, the Twitter CEO has revealed.

In a move that may mortify many Facebook users with a propensity for posting pictures of what's on their plates, Dorsey revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that mild-mannered Zuckerberg butchered the goat with a laser gun and a knife, then cooked it, reports the New York Post.

Dorsey said, "There was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat."

Asked if Zuckerberg slaughtered the goat in front of him, Dorsey responded, "No. He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher."

Clarifying the type of "laser gun" used, Dorsey explained, "I don't know. A stun gun. They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher.

Mark Zuckerberg killed his own goat (not pictured) to feed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Picture: AP

"Evidently in Palo Alto there's a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time. I go, 'We're eating the goat you killed?' He said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Have you eaten goat before?' He's like, 'Yeah, I love it … I said, 'Where is the goat?' 'It's in the oven.'

"Then we waited for about 30 minutes. He's like, 'I think it's done now.' We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don't know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad."

Dorsey, who added he doesn't get Facebook's "purpose," added of his rival social media mogul, "Revenge is a dish best served warm. Or cold."

Jack Dorsey got more than he bargained for at Mark Zuckerberg’s house. Picture: Bloomberg

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.