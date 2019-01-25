Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg once butchered a goat and served it to Twitter boss Jack Dorsey. Picture: AFP
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg once butchered a goat and served it to Twitter boss Jack Dorsey. Picture: AFP
Celebrity

Zuckerberg’s strange goat moment

by New York Post
25th Jan 2019 8:06 AM

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg killed one of his own goats and served it up cold to Jack Dorsey for dinner, the Twitter CEO has revealed.

In a move that may mortify many Facebook users with a propensity for posting pictures of what's on their plates, Dorsey revealed in a new interview with Rolling Stone that mild-mannered Zuckerberg butchered the goat with a laser gun and a knife, then cooked it, reports the New York Post.

Dorsey said, "There was a year when he was only eating what he was killing. He made goat for me for dinner. He killed the goat."

Asked if Zuckerberg slaughtered the goat in front of him, Dorsey responded, "No. He killed it before. I guess he kills it. He kills it with a laser gun and then the knife. Then they send it to the butcher."

Clarifying the type of "laser gun" used, Dorsey explained, "I don't know. A stun gun. They stun it, and then he knifed it. Then they send it to a butcher.

Mark Zuckerberg killed his own goat (not pictured) to feed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Picture: AP
Mark Zuckerberg killed his own goat (not pictured) to feed Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Picture: AP

"Evidently in Palo Alto there's a rule or regulation that you can have six livestock on any lot of land, so he had six goats at the time. I go, 'We're eating the goat you killed?' He said, 'Yeah.' I said, 'Have you eaten goat before?' He's like, 'Yeah, I love it … I said, 'Where is the goat?' 'It's in the oven.'

"Then we waited for about 30 minutes. He's like, 'I think it's done now.' We go in the dining room. He puts the goat down. It was cold. That was memorable. I don't know if it went back in the oven. I just ate my salad."

Dorsey, who added he doesn't get Facebook's "purpose," added of his rival social media mogul, "Revenge is a dish best served warm. Or cold."

Jack Dorsey got more than he bargained for at Mark Zuckerberg’s house. Picture: Bloomberg
Jack Dorsey got more than he bargained for at Mark Zuckerberg’s house. Picture: Bloomberg

This story was originally published in the New York Post and is reprinted with permission.

More Stories

editors picks goat mark zuckerberg

Top Stories

    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    QUIZ: Can you ace our Australia Day test?

    News TO celebrate all things Australia, The Chronicle has put together 31 questions to test your Aussie knowledge. How well do you rank in all things Australiana?

    Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners named

    Clarence Valley Australia Day Award winners named

    News Outstanding contributors to the region recognised at ceremony

    REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

    premium_icon REVEALED: Every fixed speed camera in north east NSW

    News Do you know where your local traffic cameras are?

    Grafton man's desperate search for work

    Grafton man's desperate search for work

    News Job seeker asking for an opportunity after a month of unemployment