Market confidence sky high in Grafton

44 Martin Crescent, Junction Hill sold at the Elders April/May Auction Night on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017.

THE residential property market is booming in Grafton as demand outstrips supply, according to Elders Real Estate Grafton principal Kylie Pearson.

"I have never seen it stronger," Ms Pearson said. "Demand is up, supply is down. We have a lot of people from out of town moving into our area, so we have a lot more buyers than we do properties.

"Properties are selling extremely fast at the moment."

Elders held its April/May Auction on Tuesday night with a full room of more than 60 people in attendance. Three residential properties sold under the hammer, one was successfully negotiated post-auction and another through a pre-auction offer.

Ms Pearson said the sale prices were consistent with current trends.

"We've had a 5% rise this year and these sales are in line with the current market," she said.

"I don't see any signs of market confidence declining. Anyone wanting to enter the market now will find themselves with a successful result."

ON THE MARKET: 30-34 Skinner Street in South Grafton, which houses The Naked Bean cafe and pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack, was passed in at auction on Tuesday night. Elders Real Estate

Two commercial properties in Skinner St, South Grafton were the only addresses passed in at auction. 30-34 Skinner Street, which houses The Naked Bean cafe, pre-loved clothing store Nice Rack and two units, and 27-29 Skinner St, which contains a music shop, hairdresser and two units, failed to attract a live bid.

The two properties are part of a vibrant, alternative business precinct Ms Pearson believes could benefit from developments in the Valley bringing people and economic growth to the area in the future.

"I think there will be a lot happening with the main street in South Grafton," Ms Pearson said. "Walkers Marina Hotel recently sold (to Dosanjh Family Pty Ltd) which could bring a lot of people to that precinct.

"It will be interesting to see what happens over there in the next few years."

Elders property manager Dave Dart said there was some conditional interest in both properties from prospective buyers.

"There is definitely some interest in those buildings," Mr Dart said. "Both offer multiple income streams. "The owners are trying to sell the (Naked Bean) business separately as well. Ideally if someone wanted to buy the whole thing I think they'd be happy with that.

"But a lot of people would be looking at the building as an investment and looking to get a lease on it."