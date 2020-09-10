MARKET REPORT: A whole lot of bull at saleyards

M Cotton of Junction Hill was selected as the Vendor of the Week at the Grafton prime cattle sale held on Tuesday, September 8. The vendor sold 12 head, topping at 316c/kg for a pen of two. At an average weight of 665kg these Angus cross bullocks grossed $2102/head for the vendor. The cattle were sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

M Cotton of Junction Hill was selected as the Vendor of the Week at the Grafton prime cattle sale held on Tuesday, September 8. The vendor sold 12 head, topping at 316c/kg for a pen of two. At an average weight of 665kg these Angus cross bullocks grossed $2102/head for the vendor. The cattle were sold by Ray Donovan Stock and Station Agents.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

COUNTRY CROWN: Greener pastures for rural rugby star

Farrell McCrohon Stock & Station Agents

530 head of cattle yarded at Grafton on Tuesday.

The market was fully firm for bullocks with these types selling to 300c/kg to average 310c/kg.

Cows sold easier by up to 10c/kg with the best of the cows reaching 274c/kg.

Re-stockers were very strong on all young cattle.

Light weight weaner steers under 200kg sold to 620c/kg, whilst the heavy weaner sold between 390c/kg to 470c/kg.

Our next Special Store Sale is next week, your early entries are invited and recommended.

Sale highlights:

Leo Carlton bullocks sold to 320c/kg weighed 745kg to return $2400/hd

Tank & Marg Gray heifers sold to 300c/kg weighed 600kg to return $1800/hd

Helen Jones heifers sold to 326c/kg weighed 495kg to return $1610/hd

C J Moss heifers sold to 328c/kg weighed 415kg to return $1345/hd

CQ Pastoral cows sold to 265c/kg weighed 595kg to return $1548/hd

R J Ottoway Angus steers sold to 412c/kg weighed 283kg to return $1159/hd

S R & C Bright Angus steers sold to 416c/kg weighed 260kg to return $1092/hd

Maybrook Pastoral heifers sold to 414c/kg weighed 267kg to return $1101/hd

T J & L G Keough Speckle steers sold to 446c/kg weighed 280kg to return $1192/hd

R C & I P Gray Angus steers sold to 500c/kg weighed 215kg to return $1075/hd

K & R Connor Angus steers sold to 608c/kg weighed 98kg to return $595/hd

Ray Donovan Stock & Station Agents

THERE were 532 head yarded at Grafton Fat Cattle Sale 8th September 2020.

There was an increase of just over 200 head this week.

Bullocks and cows were both well supplied while young cattle were mixed in quality.

Bullocks sold fully firm to see a top of 322.2c/kg for four tooth steers, however cows didn’t see as much competition on the processing types, down 10-15c/kg.

Restocker cows sold firm.

Vealers to processors reached 412c/kg, with most prime calves making 400c/kg.

Restockers saw similar rates to last week.

Sale highlights:

A/c M & J Cotton sold Angus Cross Bullocks 316.2c/kg averaged 665kg - $2,102.73 p/hd

A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold Charolais Bullocks 322.2c/kg averaged 713.3kg - $2,298.36 p/hd

A/c Blunt Consulting sold Simmental Cross Steers 308.2c/kg averaged 531.3kg - $1,637.31 p/hd

A/c B & W Borsato & R Caldieraro sold Angus Heifers 328.2c/kg averaged 455kg - $1,493.31 p/hd

A/c A & VA Borsato sold a Santa Cow 273.2c/kg weighed 700kg - $1,912.40

A/c PJ & WJ Beel sold a Charolais Cow 270c/kg weighed 750kg - $2,025.00

A/c RJ & AG Oxenbridge sold a Hereford Bull 293.2c/kg weighed 960kg - $2,814.72

A/c WH & SL Clay sold Angus Steers 396.2c/kg averaged 365kg - $1,446.13 p/hd

A/c P O’Regan & L Burton sold Limousin Steers 438.2 c/kg averaged 243.3kg - $1,066.29 p/hd

A/c Barry Goodenough sold Angus Vealer Heifers 428.2c/kg averaged 199.2kg - $852.83 p/hd

A/c RJ & MP Hillman sold Angus Vealer Steers 470.2c/kg averaged 215kg - $1,010.93 p/hd

A/c RA & BI Marsh sold an Angus Vealer Heifer 426.2c/kg weighed 215kg - $916.33

A/c EW & JA Wood sold Red Poll Vealer Steers 596.2c/kg averaged 110kg - $655.82 p/hd

A/c RG & PC Ensby sold Charolais Vealer Steers 618.2c/kg averaged 109kg - $673.84 p/hd