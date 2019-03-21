Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
If you want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there’s a perfect job going for you.
Money

How you can get paid to drink beer

by CHRIS LEES
21st Mar 2019 11:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF YOU want to get paid to give your opinion about beer, there's a perfect job going for you.

A marketing research company is looking for people to help it research people's taste in beer.

The company will pay men aged 25-35, $100 to take part in a two-hour focus group about mid-strength beer.

There will be two sessions, which will run for two hours each, this Tuesday.

The research will examine new packaging for beers.

It is being done by Country Opinions on behalf of a client.

However, the business declined to say who their client was.

The opportunity is being promoted on Facebook and has generated a lot of interest with more than 100 people commentating.

Beer lovers interested in taking part must fill out a survey online first. The survey can be found here.

beer editors picks market money research company

Top Stories

    Proud club pulls the pin on top grade on season eve

    premium_icon Proud club pulls the pin on top grade on season eve

    Rugby League LOWER Clarence approached the NRRRL two weeks ago after an internal player meeting suggested there was not enough confidence in the first grade ranks.

    • 21st Mar 2019 11:00 AM
    Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    premium_icon Council calls for end to two-year bike track feud

    Council News Mediation push for neighbours warring over bike track

    Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    premium_icon Mayor and GM to dip into own pockets for Christchurch trip

    Council News Mayor heads off social media backlash over NZ trip

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    Rescue exercise to take place on new Grafton bridge site

    News Emergency services set to be put through their paces tomorrow