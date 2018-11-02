Retrofest: Market Square goes back to 1950s

THERE was a 50s flashback at Market Square on Sunday as the annual Retrofest got into the swing of things bringing its colourful competitions, markets and displays to the Jacaranda Festival.

The highlight of the day was the judging of the Miss Retrofest competition with categories covering a variety of entrants from young retro ladies to the best tattooed entrant.

Organiser Charlotte Hanson (nee White), who was fresh from renouncing her Jacaranda Queen crown on Saturday night, said Retrofest wasn't going to go ahead last year but she took it on as one of her festival events.

"People kept asking me whether I was going to keep running it so here we are again. Luckily I have a good team and plenty of family helping out."

Family includes sisters Berni, 16, and Bridie White, 13, who were dressed for the occasion in their colourful swing dresses.

Bridie was there to compete in the Miss Kitten category for girls aged 13-18 and said she loved the 50s style and everything that goes with it. "Wearing these dresses is lots of fun."

Charlotte said her husband Ben helped to organised the vintage car and bike displays which had mostly local enthusiasts bring their prized possessions along for the occasion. "We had one come down from Queensland and trophies handed out for different categories including People's Choice."

She said the Miss Retrofest competition, which is a fundraising competition, has really taken off with many more local girls getting involved as the desire for 1950's style grows more popular.

Charlotte said there were five categories for ladies to enter, Miss Kitten, Miss Prestige (over 40s), Miss Holy Moly (plus size), Miss Illustrated (best tattooed) and Miss Be Bop (ages 14-18). The overall Miss Retrofest is bestowed upon one girl or woman chosen by a range of secret judges as the day progressed. "She doesn't have to enter any of the categories, but she could be one of those who do. It's all about her style."

Charlotte said she was really happy with this year's turnout and would love it if more volunteers and supporters came on board to help grow the event.

"The year first was a pin-up competition with mostly people from out of town competing but it's become very local to the Valley this year. It was just me and two other girls the first year, now we have Clarence girls coming out of everywhere to compete."