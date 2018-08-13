Menu
DON'T TAKE A FENCE: The new IGA development in Maclean may take up a lot of the carpark space, but the Maclean Lions Markets adapted to its new space with a more cosy atmosphere.
Council News

Market squishes into place around IGA construction

Caitlan Charles
by
13th Aug 2018 1:06 PM
THERE might have been a few questions about where to park and how to fit all the stallholders into a smaller place, but the Maclean Markets bustled with people on Saturday, despite the fence erected around the new IGA site.

Denise Worrill of Maclean Lions said while some stallholders had been concerned and there were some teething issues setting up, everything was running smoothly.

"Once we got into position, it's quite homogeneous, everyone is bouncing off each other," she said.

"Yes, it's different, but we're coping really well."

And after the first market since the carpark was taken over by the construction zone, Ms Worrill said there would need to be a few tweaks next month.

"We've squished everyone in and we've created 58 extra car parks (near the bowling club). They would have been market stalls (before)," she said.

"Next month, we're expecting another three market stalls and we're starting to think 'where are we going to put them?'

"Nobody can do 100 per cent the right thing for everyone 100 per cent of the time, but we're trying."

"It would have been better if we'd known (about the changes) earlier ... but we've adapted really well and the market stallholders have been fabulous," she said.

The construction of the IGA in Maclean has caused some community concern and backlash around the lack of parking in the CBD.

