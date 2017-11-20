Markets bring the fun, rain hail or shine

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

COME rain or come shine, the show will go on at the Yamba River Markets.

So said Phil Nicholas, member of Live Prawn Productions Inc, the not-for-profit community organization that operates the monthly markets, with the announcement they will pressing ahead with plans to run the Salty Kombi Show and Shine this coming Sunday, November 26.

After postponing events in October, Mr Nicholas said they would push forward this month

"The sun always seems to shine on the markets," he said.

"When you're working on outdoors events, dodging the weather is par for the course. It won't stop us rolling out a regular event program."

"People have remarked on the absence of Surfing The Coldstream Festival this year and I wanted to let the community know that Live Prawn Productions is committed to presenting many of the festival elements at the markets."

"Like the festival, the market is a free community event and attracts a large audience every month. We have lots in the pipeline, including themed events, street performers, a collaboration with the PLUNGE festival in April and even additional markets planned."

Joining the second annual Salty Kombis Show & Shine at the November market, is the Yoga Yurt, a display of surfboards by some of Angourie's renowned shapers, plus Ryan Enns and his Downriver Choirs.

Ryan is known to many parents in the Clarence as a highly enthusiastic and personable music teacher who has supported students to compose such festival classics as The Pirate Song and I Love The Ocean.

The mega choir will unite singers and guitarists from Yamba Public, Gulmarrad, Harwood and Chatsworth schools as well as guitarists from St. James, Maclean Public, Iluka Public, Maclean High, Macauley Catholic College, Pacific Valley and South Grafton Public. Music kicks off at 9.30am.

Meanwhile, in the Yoga Yurt, classes will run from sunrise through to midday and can be booked via the Yamba River Markets website. Due to the popularity of the recent Yamba Yoga Festival, spaces are filling fast, so book ahead to experience the high caliber of teaching that exists among Yamba's yoga community.