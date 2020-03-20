Markets get creative to support Clarence business

AS THE COVID-19 pandemic shuts down events around the region and the country, one local market has taken the opportunity to get creative about how they'll reach their customers.

The Yamba River Market will go online this Sunday for the first time running entirely via Facebook and Instagram.

Some of you may be wondering how our online market will work? Since we haven't done it before, we're not 100% sure... Posted by Yamba River Markets on Thursday, 19 March 2020

Live Prawn Productions treasurer Phil Nicholas said store holders can post images of their goods for sale on the platforms between 9am and 2pm this Sunday to be either paid for online or delivered.

The concept came after a recent push seen nationwide to support local and bushfire-affected businesses, the current pandemic providing another opportunity for the community to be reminded of the crucial role local businesses have.

"Now more than (local businesses) are the most quickly effected people in terms of revenue," he said.

"The bushfires reminded people of the importance of buying local, because that keeps neighbours and friends in employments, and there are so many benefits to that, environmentally… it keeps money in the region."