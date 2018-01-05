Markets to go on after big storm

PIPE ON: Maclean and District Pipe Band will be back to entertain crowds at this year's MacMarket Day.

MACLEAN will be buzzing this Saturday as people descend on the quaint Scottish town for the annual Maclean MacMarket day.

The usual Saturday morning traffic on River St will be replaced with locals and tourists alike as they browse the 80-odd market stalls and second-hand car boot sales for a bargain.

According to Maclean Lions Club secretary and event organiser Jeff Sporal, the market day won't stray too far from the successful formula, with plenty of antiques and collectibles, as well as arts and crafts stalls dotted along the main street, with a food court located at McLachlan Park.

"You will see what you normally see at your normal weekend market,” Mr Sporal said.

One of these stalls will see Maclean-based Priscilla Hannah with her stall Mala & Coco, which will be selling one-of-a-kind children's clothes and fashion accessories, with items marked to clear as they make room for their 2018 designs.

"This will be our second year,” Ms Hannah said.

"It's a fabulous market, we wouldn't not do it again.”

Live entertainment will be provided by the Maclean & District Services Pipe Band and a small group of buskers, with plenty entertainment for the kids with face painting and a merry-go-round.

The kids will also have the opportunity to unleash their inner artist and draw on the road outside of SPAR - somewhat of a crowd favourite according to Mr Sporal.

"Bob Little from SPAR provides the chalk for the kids every year,” he said. "They'll have a great time.”

The day is a fundraising event for the Maclean Lions Club, with other local organisations including the Maclean Hospital Auxiliary, WIRES and the Rural Fire Service holding fundraising stalls on the day. Despite the severe thunderstorms that caused widespread damage to the Maclean area on Tuesday afternoon, Mr Sporal is confident that the market day will go ahead.

"Our only real concern is the area around Union St,” he said.