Council News

Marking the spot of one of our potholes

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
21st Feb 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
THE recent rains have caused havoc on the roads of Clarence Valley Council, with large potholes opening up in roads across the area.

At Clarenza, on Centenary Drive, there was one particular pothole that someone wanted to draw extra special attention to over the past week.

A large pothole that was clearly marked by someone on the southern side of Centenary Drive at Clarenza.
Circled in orange paint on Wednesday, with an arrow and large letters spelling "POT HOLE" on the road on the southern side of the road.

Clarence Valley Council director of works and civil Peter Birch said he inspected the area yesterday morning and noted it had now been repaired.

"We have been focusing our efforts across a number of areas particularly in the Coutts Crossing/Nymboida area where flood waters have caused a lot of road damage initially leaving some residents stranded," he said.

"This included roads such as along Laytons Range Road, Black Mountain and Old Glen Innes Road."

Mr Birch said council had been attending to a significant escalation in urban road pothole reports following the flood event.

Transport for NSW advised motorists of changed traffic conditions next week on the Pacific Highway for road surface repair work to be carried out between Tyndale and Glenugie.

Work will be carried out over four nights between 6pm and 3am from this Monday February 24 to Thursday February 27, weather permitting.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane, alternate flow, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

