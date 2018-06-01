Maroons boost: ‘I am definitely playing’

Ben Hunt and the Queensland Origin team train at Sanctuary Cove ahead of game 1 in Melbourne. Pics Adam Head

Ben Hunt and the Queensland Origin team train at Sanctuary Cove ahead of game 1 in Melbourne. Pics Adam Head

INJURED Queensland halfback Ben Hunt has today confirmed he is a certain starter in Origin I against NSW this Wednesday night.

The Maroons have received a boost ahead of the series opener with Hunt declaring he will overcome a corked thigh to make his starting debut at halfback at the MCG.

Hunt has failed to train with the Maroons for the past two days and coach Kevin Walters wanted to make a final call on the halfback today after his first full session in Camp Maroon.

A concerned Walters was prepared to push his deadline back to Sunday to give Hunt more time to prove his fitness, but after completing training today, the Maroons No. 7 had a simple message for his coach.

"I am definitely playing," Hunt said.

"That was the main test for me today and I got through it comfortably, so I will only get better from here.

"Kevvie asked me how it went and I said I had no issues so we are all good.

"I had a really good session today. I got through the whole session without a problem, so I felt pretty good."

The Maroons' other injured trio - Billy Slater (hamstring), Josh McGuire (ankle) and Michael Morgan (stomach) - all ran well today at training in an emphatic sign Queensland will be at full strength in Origin I.

There were genuine concerns about Hunt after he struggled to stretch out during shuttle runs on Thursday morning. But the in-form Dragons half ran comfortably today and while he wore a yellow vest signalling he was off-limits for contact, he had little trouble marshalling the Maroons' attack.

Hunt said intensive rehabilitation, which has included icing and daily massage, had improved his right kicking leg markedly in the past 24 hours.

"I was running freely actually," he said.

Ben Hunt trains with the Maroons. Picture: Adam Head

"The warmer I got the better I got so it will only get better from here.

"Yesterday at training was a big thing, just moving helped me free up the area. I iced it up last night and it felt a lot better today.

"I've been having a couple of massages a day, the physios have been getting stuck into my leg and it's come up well.

"I can't wait now, I'm looking forward to doing the best I can next week."

Hunt has played just eight minutes of Origin, coming off the bench in last year's Suncorp decider, but the 28-year-old says he isn't fazed calling the shots as Cooper Cronk's successor.

"Last year gave me a lot of confidence," he said. "Just the week in camp with Queensland taught me a lot and I was grateful to be around guys like Cam Smith.

"I will take a lot out of last year and bring it to this series."