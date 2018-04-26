Maroons wary as Addo-Carr makes Origin case

Josh Addo-Carr has been one of the in-form wingers in the NRL so far this season.

QUEENSLAND skipper Cameron Smith says the prospect of lining up against Melbourne Storm teammate Josh Addo-Carr in a NSW jersey is a "scary thought".

Addo-Carr scored twice in the Storm's 50-10 demolition job on the Warriors with the first try an effort that would be sure to make Blues coach Brad Fittler take notice.

The 22-year-old winger was ankle tapped and bounced off defenders but still showed blistering speed to race 80 metres, and then stood up Kiwi Test fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to score.

"There's not many guys in the comp who could do that," Smith said.

"That's a pretty special talent that he's got and if he gets the chance to play for the Blues, that's a scary thought for Queensland.

"You wouldn't like to see him get the ball in any kind of open space ... the ability he has to find points."

Smith said that Addo-Carr had a few "loose ends" when he arrived in Melbourne last year from Wests Tigers, but had worked hard to fit in with the club.

Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said he couldn't recall seeing a try scored like Addo-Carr's first half effort.

"That was one hell of a try," Bellamy said.

"He got ankle tapped and pushed off balance and to be able to regain his balance and then go around Roger, it's been a long time since I've seen a try like that scored.

"His last three weeks have been outstanding."