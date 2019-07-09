Maroons star out after bizarre backflip

QUEENSLAND has officially lost star forward Matt Gillett for the State of Origin series decider on Wednesday night.

The Broncos second-rower was ruled out after failing to prove his fitness as he tried to participate in Queensland's training warm-up on Tuesday morning at ANZ Stadium.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters fronted a media conference on Tuesday morning before the session where he refused to rule out Gillett and said the team would give him right up until kick-off to make his final decision.

However, just 10 minutes later, he was forced to backflip on his previous declarations by announcing Gillett had officially been ruled out as a result of his groin injury.

Walters confirmed Ethan Lowe as 18th man is the likely option to come into the team, however, he refused to give straight answers when asked about the changes his team will have to make as a result of Gillett's injury.

Roosters prop Dylan Napa has also been brought into camp in an extended squad.

Broncos weapon David Fifita is widely tipped to be brought into the starting line-up, however, Walters refused to confirm that on Tuesday morning.

"Gillo will make the right decision that is best for the team. We will give him right up to game time to make his decision whether he can play or not," Walters originally said.

Gone.

However, he returned to face the press 10 minutes later after Gillett failed to train.

"We just tried to run him there in the warm-up and he is not coming up too well," Walters said.

It was revealed earlier on Tuesday by NRL great Scott Sattler that rumours were circulating that Gillett was not going to be fit for the decider.

"I've heard reports they may rule him out this afternoon or tomorrow morning," Sattler told Macquarie Sports Radio.

"It looks like Ethan Lowe will come in. He may make an amazing recovery in the next 24 hours, but at this stage I don't think they're planning on allowing Matty Gillett to play with the groin injury.

"It's going to be a huge loss, but it also gives the opportunity for David Fifita to start. That's what Queensland lacked in Game 2, that leg speed."

Queensland captain Daly Cherry-Evans said on Monday Gillett's injury wouldn't damage his team.

"I honestly don't know (if Gillett is playing) but he has been working flat out with the physio team," Cherry-Evans said.

"He will give himself every chance to play. I am pretty sure he will be training tomorrow. We will find out where he is at then."

"But regardless of who plays there is a lot of motivation for this side to win."