Marquee 'deals' help rev up A-League interest

CHARITY MATCH: Rest of the World player Usain Bolt takes part in a training session ahead of the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match earlier this year. Henry Browne

FOOTBALL: Two names have dominated the A-League landscape over the past few days.

Usain Bolt and Keisuke Honda.

One is the world's fastest man, the other a professional footballer who has played in three World Cups, represented AC Milan and is now Melbourne Victory's marquee man.

Both are great news for the A-League, according to Football Queensland South West official Matt Proctor.

"He (Honda) is obviously a quality player," Proctor said.

"He's not as big a name as Usain Bolt but anything that increases the profile of the game is good.

"Honda's signing with the Victory shows the A-League is growing.

"But we also need to grow our infrastructure more if we want to attract more players like Honda.

"When you look at the players we have missed out on to competitions like the J-League there's one reason - they have more financial clout.

"We need that to attract the top-tier players.

"What we need is a TV package like the AFL and NRL."

If the relationship between the A-League, Central Coast Mariners and Bolt bears fruit it could be just the shot the game needs.

"It's good publicity and there are knock-on effects like increased corporate interest and support if it works," Proctor said.

However, the announcement has divided the football community with sections labelling it a stunt.

Bolt, who will arrive in Australia later this month, will train with the Mariners for an indefinite period with a view to becoming a professional footballer.

"There's no way (Mariners coach) Mike Mulvey lets Bolt anywhere near his footballers if he doesn't see some potential," Proctor said.

"He (Mulvey) is a professional and I don't see him foregoing his football philosophy for the sake of one man.

"He's preparing his side for the season and that will be his focus, not cheap publicity."

A-League debut odds firm up

Usain Bolt doesn't lose often, which is why Ladbrokes bookmakers are reasonably confident he'll win an A League contract and be in action for the Central Coast Mariners come round one.

The world's fastest man is now rated a $3 chance to make the Mariners' starting line-up for their opening round match, in from $5 when Bolt and the Central Coast club's dalliance first made headlines less than a month ago.

"Clearly we all need to start taking this thing a little more seriously and $5 into $3 is a fair indication the bookies are doing so," Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

Bolt is also rated a $3 chance to come on as a substitute in round one and is priced at at $9 to score a goal in the opening match.