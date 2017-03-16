Marriage as strong as a diamond

TEST OF TIME: Barbara and Mervyn Cassie have been married for 60 years today.

WHEN Mervyn Cassie was 13, he saw a beautiful girl riding her bike down the street and fell head over heels.

Sixty-eight years later, the pair are celebrating their diamond anniversary.

On March 16, 1957, Mervyn Cassie married Barbara at St Mary's Church, Grafton.

"I used to follow her on a push bike," Mr Cassie said.

"I said 'gee that's the prettiest girl I've ever seen'.

"She was getting around on this push bike with lovely blonde hair and I'd stay about 100m behind her, it took a long time to pluck up the courage to talk to her.

"I probably did that for about 12 months."

But Mrs Cassie says she always knew Mr Cassie was there.

"Until my mum and dad found out, I was the eldest of three girls and 14-year-old girls just didn't chat to boys on the street if they didn't know them," she said.

"He (Barbara's dad) didn't like me at all," Mr Cassie added.

After their first meeting, Mrs Cassie went to live in Sydney for a few years and Mr Cassie started work before reuniting in Grafton to get married.

ENDURING EMOTIONS: Barbara and Mervyn Cassie are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today. Caitlan Charles

The loving couple had two sons, Grant and Brett, who were both born on September 20, four years apart.

"Both (born) at 10 o'clock at night, right to the dot," Mr Cassie said.

"It was great when they were little because we had double parties," Mrs Cassie added.

"Well it was working well up until their late teens... by this time there was girls too."

Mr and Mrs Cassie now have six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mr Cassie said they didn't want to make out they'd had a perfect life, but they were happy.

The couple will celebrate their diamond anniversary this weekend at the Grafton District Services Club.