Marriage Equality at the Yamba markets

Dean Valerio and Graeme East of Yamba, who have been together for 15 years, are holding a Marriage Equality stall at the Yamba River Markets this weekend.

Marriage equality is coming to the Yamba River Markets this weekend.

Yamba resident Graeme East has taken it upon himself to help get the word out there about marriage equality and challenge a few stereotypes and misconceptions.

After Marriage Equality Australia visited Grafton last month, Mr East got in contact with them to help run a stall at the Yamba River Markets.

"We will have post cards people can send to their local member,” Mr East said.

There will also be a photo booth where people can have their photo taken in front of a Marriage Equality banner.

"This is the first time I've stuck my head out and I think it will go well,” he said.

The Yamba River Markets run from 8am to 12pm, and Mr East will have his stall there the whole time.

You'll find the Yamba River Markets at Ford Park on Sunday.

