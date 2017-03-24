27°
News

Marriage Equality at the Yamba markets

24th Mar 2017 10:00 AM
Dean Valerio and Graeme East of Yamba, who have been together for 15 years, are holding a Marriage Equality stall at the Yamba River Markets this weekend.
Dean Valerio and Graeme East of Yamba, who have been together for 15 years, are holding a Marriage Equality stall at the Yamba River Markets this weekend.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Marriage equality is coming to the Yamba River Markets this weekend.

Yamba resident Graeme East has taken it upon himself to help get the word out there about marriage equality and challenge a few stereotypes and misconceptions.

After Marriage Equality Australia visited Grafton last month, Mr East got in contact with them to help run a stall at the Yamba River Markets.

"We will have post cards people can send to their local member,” Mr East said.

There will also be a photo booth where people can have their photo taken in front of a Marriage Equality banner.

"This is the first time I've stuck my head out and I think it will go well,” he said.

The Yamba River Markets run from 8am to 12pm, and Mr East will have his stall there the whole time.

The markets offer a wide range of stalls with regional food, craft, art and performing artists in a village atmosphere.

The markets also offer free live entertainment.

You'll find the Yamba River Markets at Ford Park on Sunday.

For more information, or to book your own stall contact the market co-ordinator on 0422420159.

Grafton Daily Examiner
VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

VALE: The honourable Ian Robinson

State and federal members pay tribute to former member for Cowper and Page for 37 years

Playground attack puts high school teacher in hospital

The front entrance of the Grafton High School. Police are investigating an alleged assault of a teacher by a student on the school oval earlier this week.

Teacher attacked, hospitalised in playground attack.

Gallery Indigenous Art Award entries open

Gallery assistant Maggie McDade and director Jude McBean show off the 2015 CVIAA winner by Penny Evans, Out of Sight, Out of Mind.

$6000 on offer for art prize

Threat of Yamba landslip eases

A map of the Yamba Hill showing the landslip risk area.

Low rainfall eases landslip threat

Local Partners

Gallery Indigenous Art Award entries open

Award aims to promote contemporary Indigenous art on the North Coast

Threat of Yamba landslip eases

A map of the Yamba Hill showing the landslip risk area.

Low rainfall eases landslip threat

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Look who's going to host Eurovision

SBS reveals its replacements for long-running hosts Sam Pang and Julia Zemiro, who stepped down earlier this month.

'Get your leg lizard out': Kyle's bizarre tip to Hughesy

Dave Hughes is on at the Byron Bay Community Centre tonight.

Kyle offered Hughesy some advice to pump up the value of his photos.

Wally Lewis may be in trouble after distasteful joke

Erin Molan reacts to Wally Lewis's distasteful joke.

Rugby league legend Wally Lewis may yet find himself in hot water

Clarence Vally gig guide

Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from the Stained Daisies are back home in the Clarence Valley after they moved to Melbourne to become apart of the music scene there.

List of bands and musicians playing this weekend

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Farewell the Bounty Hunters

Bounty Hunters set to leave the North Coast

The boys are back in town

COMING UP FLOWERS: Jayden Hebbard and Daniel Tuite from The Stained Daisies are back home in the Clarence Valley after moving to Melbourne, where they are gaining traction in the music scene.

Homecoming tour for laughable lads The Stained Daisies

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Great Investment Property

129 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Delightful home perfectly positioned within walking distance to Aldi, CBD, schools, sports grounds & Grafton District Services Club. Classic features include...

Rare 3/4 Acre Block in Town

20 The Glen, Maclean 2463

Residential Land There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone ... $128,000

There are not too many blocks of this size available let alone at such an attractive price. Located in an area of high quality, modern housing and has the ability...

Inexpensive low maintenance Maclean land with a view

Lot 23 Sunart Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land The size of this block will ensure that your weekends are spent ... $95,000

The size of this block will ensure that your weekends are spent enjoying all the activities that North Coast residents experience rather than being a slave to your...

They built them solid and they built them to last

6 Ayr Street, Maclean 2463

House 4 2 3 $425,000

This Maclean family home in the quite Cul de sac of Ayr Street was constructed by a local builder in the day when the supply of good sound hardwood was plentiful. ...

River Views, Elevated 1/4 Acre, In Town

11 A Kerry Street, Maclean 2463

Residential Land The central location to town is sure to appeal but it is ... $115,000

The central location to town is sure to appeal but it is the sweeping river and valley views that will immediately catch your eye when you step onto this private...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 21st April...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rural Bliss

179 Pinnacles Road, The Pinnacles 2460

House 3 2 6 SALE

Located about 20 minutes from Grafton's CBD, this home is positioned on approximately 25 acres of partially cleared land and offers complete privacy by being set...

Brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom units

15a Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 3 2 1 $327,500

These are exceptional comfortable and spacious units for those wanting a low set and low maintenance home. The feature list is extensive: Including Unit size ...

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!