Marriage proposal stalled by phantom seasickness

As far as romantic traditions go, proposing to your partner in a nice restaurant is right up there with the best of them.

But things didn't quite go to plan for Grafton newly-weds Tara Stout and Nathan Spies, who were out on a cruise for Tara's 21st with some of their closest friends.

"I was supposed to do it at the restaurant on the boat, all cute and sweet," Nathan said

"But Tara thought I was seasick.

"And I looked real sick, I was that nervous.

Eventually Nathan was able to overcome those nerves and surprise his now-wife with a proposal outside the restaurant.

After meeting seven years ago while in school, the couple have only recently married on Tara's parents property.

"Nathan and I went to school together, we actually met on the bus," Tara said

"I was fifteen and he was sixteen at the time, high school sweethearts."

Just as it took some time for them to sit together on the bus, both admit to being only a little nervous at the wedding. However, Nathan was far more more relaxed than during his proposal.

"It just felt right, it just felt like it was meant to be," he said

With Tara being the owner and operator of Paper Daisy florist in Grafton, she had other concerns.

"I was actually more nervous about the flowers, the girls had their work cut out for them but they did a fantastic job."

Because of Tara's line of work, Valentine's day is little different for the pair compared to other couples.

Over the past few years Nathan has stepped in to offer Tara support during this busy time, which she said she certainly appreciates.

"I take the days off work and go and help her at the shop," Nathan said.

"I am a delivery boy for her."

The happy couple have some slightly differing views on the key to sustaining a long and loving relationship but both recognise the importance of making each other happy.

"Laugh at his bad dad jokes and feed him food." said Tara.

"Always ask permission before you do anything." says Nathan.

As many people would know, marriage can throw up new and interesting issues for people. One of which Nathan is all too familiar with.

"The only downside is that I am weighted down on that left side now," he said.

"The ring on that finger it has thrown my balance off."