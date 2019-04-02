Ines’ shock claim about Bachelorette

MARRIED At First Sight's Ines Basic has finally broken her silence and dropped a bombshell about being approached for another reality show.

Unlike many of her co-stars, the Queenslander has refused to do interviews to promote the reality show, choosing instead to comment about the show on her Instagram account.

But this morning Ines broke her media ban for Kyle and Jackie O. The KIIS FM hosts were actually interviewing Martha on the phone, but when they heard Martha was hanging out with Ines they asked her to pass the phone over.

Jackie O started by asking Ines if she's been in contact with Sam Ball, who she had an affair with, since the show finished filming.

"No I haven't, no," she said. "My biggest turn off was when he read my personal texts out to Australia. I was like, 'Why would you do that?' After that I was like, 'Ew, I would never talk to you again.'"

Ines Basic hasn’t spoken to Sam recently.

Sam Ball denied having an affair with Ines.



Ines, who is still single, was also asked if there's any truth to the rumour she was approached by Channel 10 to star on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

"I actually did get asked while filming Married At First Sight if I was interested in being picked for it because they thought I'd be real funny," she said on KIIS FM. "I was like, 'I don't know, this is already so hectic.'"

Ines missed out on the role to former Gogglebox star Angie Kent who was announced on the weekend as this year's Bachelorette.

Ines, who last week was sentenced to 70 hours community service and disqualified from driving for three months for drink-driving and swearing at police, has been one of this season's most controversial contestants.

Married At First Sight star Ines Basic is escorted to a limousine following her sentencing for drink-driving at the Cleveland magistrates court in Brisbane.



She treated her "husband", Bronson, appallingly and then had an affair with Sam Ball which he later claimed was faked.

"No I didn't (have sex with Ines), no we never slept together - you obviously saw me throwing her on the bed and all that stuff … I had to look like I was going for it," he told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa.

Sam also said producers had "100 per cent" tried to encourage him and Ines to stay on the show and keep the affair going.

"It was that point, that dinner party, that last dinner party before that commitment ceremony when I went to leave," he said. "There was a lot behind the scenes going on between Ines and I, I couldn't do it, I was done. I had to go."

Ines was ‘married’ to Bronson on the show.

After Sam's interview, Ines hit back on Instagram, describing in graphic detail exactly um, how the evening went down.

"Yeah. The producers made you (graphic sex act) for four hours hun. Yeh OK," Ines wrote on her Instagram story.

Both Ines and Sam will appear in the Married At First Sight reunion episodes this Sunday and Monday night.