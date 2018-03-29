Another Married At First Sight couple split

ANOTHER Married At First Sight couple has called it quits.

John and Melissa have both released statements confirming they've ended their relationship.

"I had a fantastic time with Melissa on Married At First Sight," John wrote on Instagram.

"We really loved spending time together and getting to know each other and had an instant connection. We lived together so easily and it reminded us both how wonderful it is to be with a partner. We thought there would be some issues when we got into the real world outside but decided to give it a go and see it there was true feelings between us.

"It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple. We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships. We have spoken at length about how to make it work and have been spending time with each other to let our relationship unfold but both agree it doesn't feel like it's going anywhere.

"We still care deeply for each other as friends and will never forget the incredible times we have had together."

John and Melissa on Married At First Sight. Photo: Channel 9

Melissa also posted a statement on Instagram and said although the relationship didn't work out, she's still glad she took part in the reality TV show.

"I could not have gone through this process with anybody else as John is a wonderful and kind man," Melissa wrote.

"I am very disappointed that it hasn't worked as I went into the experiment looking for true love. I had been through hell with my last marriage, as you know, and thought I wasn't meant to have a relationship ever again.

"Being part of this experiment was the best thing I have ever done as it reminded me that perhaps there is a love out there for me and I thank Married At First Sight for opening my world again to love."