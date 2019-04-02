Menu
Mick got a bedroom makeover on A Current Affair.
TV

MAFS star’s stunning bedroom makeover

2nd Apr 2019 11:30 AM

Married At First Sight contestant Mick Gould will no longer have to be embarrassed when he brings women back to his home.

The reality star, who lives at Mothar Mountain near Gympie, was the recipient of a bedroom makeover courtesy of A Current Affair.

In typical Mick style, when he saw his new bedroom during the ACA segment he described it as "flash as a rat with a golden tooth".

 

Before.
After.
The makeover was done by stylist Danni Morrison.
A Current Affair decided to transform Mick's bedroom after that memorable MAFS episode where Jessika Power stayed over and, well, let's just say she wasn't impressed.

Mick and Jess's relationship didn't work out with the latter having an affair with Dan.

When asked on A Current Affair what sort of woman he's looking for now, Mick said: "The exact opposite of Jess would be the ideal person. Someone who is genuine, funny, doesn't wear too much make-up".

 

Jessika and Mick weren’t a match on Married At First Sight.
Mick also had a cheeky swipe at Jess on Instagram yesterday. After he posted a photo of his bedroom makeover, a fan commented: "The only thing wrong with your room is that Jess has been there."

Mick replied to the comment with: "Hence the makeover, fumigation and sterilisation process I have to undertake."

