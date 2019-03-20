Topless Ines slams MAFS co-star

MARRIED At First Sight's Ines Basic unleashed a spectacular spray on a fellow female contestant on Instagram overnight.

Ines, who was originally paired with Bronson on the show before hooking up with Sam, posted a topless photo of herself on her Instagram story while seemingly criticising other MAFS stars for setting up paparazzi photos.

"When the MAFS cast so desperate to make a headline they gotta tip the paps off to make a dollar out of you," she wrote on the topless photo.

Ines also added, "Please don't act like you never seen a tittie before. Women freed their children with these".

Ines exposed herself on Instagram.

Ines doesn’t mince her words.

The post raised eyebrows on Instagram with Married At First Sight's Lauren Huntriss, who was paired with Matt, expressing her concern for Ines.

In response to Ines' post, Lauren wrote, "Her behaviour is so concerning. It's like she's crying out for help".

Ines saw her co-star's comment, and let's just say she wasn't impressed. Ines shared a screenshot of Lauren's comment on her Instagram story and wrote, "Lauren b***h shut your f***ing mouth and get back to rubbing your c***ring you absolute f***en desmond".

We're not entirely sure what a "desmond" is, but I think we can all agree it's not a positive.

Ines, who is arguably the show's most disliked contestant ever, has kept a fairly low profile since leaving the show but was photographed recently on the Gold Coast with fellow contestants Jessika and Mike.