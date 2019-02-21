MAFS star to run for North Sydney seat at election

Troy from Married At First Sight aggressively brushing his teeth — your new North Sydney MP everybody. Picture: Channel 9

ONE of reality television's most memorable contestants is running for parliament in the upcoming federal election.

Married At First Sight's Troy Delmege, who many may remember for his unconventional teeth brushing methods and maniacal laugh, has announced plans to run for the seat of North Sydney as an Independent.

Delmege starred in last year's season of Married At First Sight, married initially to Ashley Irvin but eventually ending up with another wife, Carly Bowyers.

Troy Delmege married Ashley Irvin on last year’s Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

He was unemployed during his time on the show.

Today the 36-year announced his intentions and asked for donations from the public.

His policies including ending congestion by putting a moratorium on all new high-rises in North Sydney; renewable energy; improving democracy by abolishing the senate; fighting bureaucracy and personal freedom, in the form of online gambling.

On his website, Delmege has included a page listing his background, written in third person.

Delmege’s publicity shot from the Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

Troy Delmege and second contestant girlfriend Carly Bowyer.

It included his tennis history, completing his Masters in Business Administration, where his parents volunteer and their two dogs - a pug cross cavalier spaniel called Bessie, and a Maltese cross silky called Molly.

He also noted his "number of professional roles for some of Australia's leading companies" but did not divulge the roles or companies.

In a nod to his past on reality TV, Delmege wrote "Troy has never been married (except on reality TV)" with a winking face.

Carly Bowyer ended her relationship with Troy Delmege. Picture: Tricia Watkinson

His behaviour on Married At First Sight was so bizarre that many thought Delmege had to be a paid actor.

After his stint on the reality show he made many attempts to stay in the limelight, including publicly groping Bowyers in a park while paparazzi took photographs.

It is unknown if Delmege has had a job since the show finished airing last year, however it was reported his unemployment was part of the reason Bowyers ended their relationship.

The Daily Telegraph has reached out to Delmege for comment.