MAFS star’s ex breaches AVO weeks after stalking claims

Ball was at the centre of a cheating scandal on Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

MARRIEDAt First Sight villain Sam Ball's ex-lover was found by police at the reality star's house weeks after she fronted court accused of stalking him, it can be revealed.

Akila Ahmunett, 30, who is also known as Nadia Tabbaa, was found at Ball's Redfern apartment on March 21 despite him taking out an apprehended violence order against her a month earlier.

She pleaded guilty on Wednesday to contravening the AVO at Downing Centre Local Court.

The Russell Lea woman also admitted to unlawful entry of Ball's flat during a first incident on February 22. Other charges of stalking and harassment were withdrawn.

Police facts say that a "third party" called police at 3.20am during the second incident alleging Ahmunett was at Ball's flat, in possession of knives and had threatened to slit Ball's throat.

Officers arrived quickly and saw Ahmunett leaving the house and walk into the courtyard, court documents say.

They then spoke with Ball who told them: "There is no need for police to be here as nothing had happened".

Ball was then asked about the AVO taken out a month earlier banning Ahmunett from contacting him or going within a 100m of his home.

He told them he was going to get it withdrawn.

Court documents say officers saw the Ball had "fresh scratch marks" on the left side of his neck but he declined to answer anything about them.

Police then went to look for Ahmunett and found her standing behind a wall within the courtyard, police facts state.

Ahmunet then told them: "Sam called me and asked me to come over to pick up my phone. I thought I was able to come over if I was invited. I don't understand the law. I am just here to pick up my phone please don't arrest me I have to work in the morning."

Officers got her extra clothing and keys before taking her to Redfern police station where she was cautioned.

Ball was first in contact with police about alleged "domestic abuse" on February 4, after a heated argument ­with Ahmunett.

He contacted them again on February 21 to apply for an apprehended violence order, claiming she was stalking him and had swamped him with a barrage of text messages, calls and emails.

He also accused her of taking his mobile phone and vetting his friends on social media, ­deleting any females.

Ball, a tradie who is the breakout star of the high-rating Channel 9 reality series, reportedly started dating ­Ahmunett in November after filming ended.

Ahmunett will be sentenced for unlawful entry and contravening the AVO on May 29.