MAFS’ Tracey reverses $9k worth of surgery

TRACEY Jewel has reversed $9000 worth of cosmetic surgery after admitting to feeling "extremely bullied" by viewers during her time on Married At First Sight.

The mum-of-one, 35, confirmed she's had all the fillers in her cheeks, lips and under her eyes dissolved after trolls targeted her during the show's run. It's understood Tracey had had a boob job, Botox, lip fillers, and liposuction following her divorce five years ago.

Tracey admitted to having regrets as she watched herself on the show.

"I got filler in my cheeks, lips and under my eyes," Tracey told Woman's Day.

"But TV wasn't so kind. I'd look at some of the angles I was shot in and think, 'S**t, is that what I look like?' Then the online abuse started."

She said it left her feeling "very teary and extremely bullied" and made her realise she may have "gone too far" with the fillers in her face, so she went back to her surgeon to have it reversed.

Tracey was mocked by viewers for her enhanced face.

Debuting her new look this week, Jewel explained that her lips now felt "liberated".

"I feel like I've got my eyes back now the puffiness has gone," she told the magazine.

While her new boyfriend - fellow contestant Sean Thomsen - always thought she was "beautiful", Tracey admitted that he prefers her more natural face.

"He's not superficial like Dean and he loves my new "old" look. Sean says I kiss a lot better now, apparently my lips aren't so hard," she said.

"I feel great and don't see the need to change how I look any more."

In February, her Perth clinic posted a side-by-side image of Jewel on Facebook, listing the procedures she'd had with them during the past 18 months.

Aphrodite and Apollo Cosmetic Medicine’s Facebook post.

"After our initial consultation regarding her treatment goals, our team focused on facial reshaping and contouring as well as (and most importantly) skin rejuvenation," the post read.

"This ensures Tracey continues to be a glowing goddess. And of course, who can ignore those kissable lips."