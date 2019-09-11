Marsden SHS looks to break duck in Schoolboys final
HALFTIME: Marsden SHS are facing an uphill battle to break their state title duck at halftime after conceding two late tries to Kirwan SHS.
The Makos took an early lead through hooker Ezra Teuila who darted through a loose tackle to score a classic dummy half try in the eighth minute but found themselves on the back foot as Kirwan began stretching their legs.
Two try saving tackles from Tyrone Sa'U and Colin Tui held the Bears at bay before Tyrone Gunn-James and Clay George barged over for back-to-back with the main break looming.
EARLIER: Marsden State High are looking to break their title duck with an upset win over three-time champions Kirwan State High in today's NRL Schoolboys Cup QLD final.
The Makos are running hot after a disappointing Allan Langer Cup campaign that saw them finish fourth and shape as dark horses against Kirwan's star-studded side.
Marsden did it tough to see off defending champions Palm Beach Currumbin and St Brendan's Yeppoon in successive weeks but face an even bigger challenge against the Townsville powerhouse.
The match kicks off at 1pm with The Courier-Mail's Lachlan Grey and Quest sports writer Andrew Dawson ready to bring you all the action from Langlands Park.
FULL TEAM LISTS
MARSDEN SHS
Tyrone Sa'U
Colin Tui
Tony Francis
Ricky Wells
Leon Te Hau
Rixson Andrew
Konrad Tu'ua
Adonai Faagutu
Ezra Teuila
Tristan Pati
TC Robati
Keenan Timu
Caleb Evans
Josh Downs
George Aumua
George Lee
Terry Lafoia
Tepa Arokapiti
Mika Cooper-Finau
KIRWAN SHS
Steven Numambo
Ragsy Wavik
Tyreece Woods
Clay George
Jesse Yallop
Tareq Parter
Brad Schneider
Abai Chatfield
Adrian Trevilyan
Bonnar McGregor
Jeremiah Nani
Isiah Kawane
Tyrone Gunn-James
Ty Ty Baira
Jacob Taia
Kaya Anapa
Harley Taylor
Xavier Chatfield