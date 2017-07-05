Marsh ready to take on the world

JUNIOR SPORTSPERSON: Ahead of what will be the 14-year-olds biggest race by far, Tahlia Marsh admitted it's a little hard to contain her nerves.

Considering that she is about to take on the best BMX riders in the world at the 2017 BMX World Championships in the USA at Rock Hill, South Carolina in less than three weeks, it's understandable.

After finishing second at the 2017 BMX Australia National Championships last month Marsh qualified for the world titles, and has also taken out the Jetts Fitness Junior Sportsperson of the Month for June.

"I'm pretty excited, but I'm also a bit nervous because there'll be so many people," Marsh said.

"I went to New Zealand when I was 11 to ride for Australia, but this will be my biggest trip ever."

Marsh said she has been training hard ahead of the championships, working on sprints on the road and in the gym with her personal trainer.

"I'm taking it pretty seriously," she said.

"There'll be a lot of talented riders I'll be up against. I'm just going to try my best, I've never been to a world title event before. If I can make the quarter finals or semi finals I would be stoked."

Marsh said this event was one step towards her eventual dream of representing Austalia at the Olympic Games.

Raffle tickets are still on sale to help Marsh get to the USA. Visit the Clarence Valley BMX Facebook page for more details.