Martin hits Easts home in upset victory

MATCH-WINNER: John Martin hit 78 in Easts' in the GDSC Premier League win over South Services at Lower Fisher Turf on Saturday. Bill North

EASTS v SOUTHS: GDSC Easts clawed back from the depths of despair to upset South Services in round four of Clarence River Cricket Association's GDSC Premier League competition.

Starting the day in the perilous position of 4 for 78 chasing Souths' total of 205 at Lower Fisher Turf, Easts looked destined for defeat when two more wickets fell before the total reached triple figures.

Enter John Martin, who combined in a 50-run stand with Chris Brophy (11) and then Gary Connor (20) to cruise past the total with three wickets in hand.

The hard-hitting enforcer amassed 78 before the final wickets fell in a flurry to be all out with a lead of 16.

"He hit the ball well, but it was a lucky 70,” Souths captain Tom Kroehnert lamented.

"I haven't seen the ball hit within three feet of the fielder that many times for a long time. But he got them across the line, so good luck to them.”

Souths returned and set about salvaging the game with an outright result, with Dylan Cleaver adding a new string to his bow. The usually cautious opening batsman cleared the rope on two occasions with 83 unbeaten runs.

"He's confident with the bat, now that he knows he can do it,” Kroehnert said.

"We've known for a fair while, but he just had to realise it himself and I think he has now.”

Souths posted 4 for 151 in just 16 overs before Kroehnert made a sporting declaration to set Easts 136 runs for victory.

"We chased some quick runs and made a good two-day game of it. We didn't quite get the wickets we needed, but it was a good day of cricket really.”

Neither side could claim maximum points, with Easts finishing 5 for 84 off 27 overs.

"We set them something to chase in the hope it would create chances for us, but they never chased the runs,” Kroehnert

"It was a good opportunity to go for the outright, but they didn't want to take it and that was their call.”

"A bad half an hour last week when we lost 6 for 12 and a bad half hour with the ball this week cost us the game.”

Hugh Cameron (33no) top scored in Easts' second innings.

After four rounds Easts sit second on the ladder in their best start to a season since they last reached the finals in 2012-13.