Taupau rubbishes Manly contract rumours

Martin Taupau of the Sea Eagles says he will be staying at Manly next year.

SEA Eagles prop Martin Taupau insists he doesn't know where rumours of him leaving Manly have come from but admits they are beginning to frustrate him.

Taupau has been linked to several NRL clubs for next season despite being signed until the end of 2020, as the Sea Eagles continue to battle the fallout of their salary cap scandal.

The Kiwi international has been one of Manly's best forwards this year, averaging a club high 149 metres per game and producing the most offloads across the NRL.

However, Manly are unsure what their cap situation will look like with the NRL yet to confirm if they can appeal their sanctions.

It's left them yet to announce any signing for 2019 as they attempt a rebuild with eight players aged 22 or under this year.

But Taupau, who only arrived at the club at the start of 2016, admitted it was hard to ignore the rumours he wouldn't be part of that.

"There are a lot of rumours getting thrown around but I hear it externally so I jump on Twitter and my name is getting thrown around left right and centre," he said on Monday.

"But I don't know, I'm contracted here until 2020. Under contract I can't do anything.

"Of course I'm here next year. You know what it's like here."

Manly Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett addresses the team at training. (AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts)

Regardless, he admitted the rumours had got to him and his only outlet was on the football field.

"How would you feel if your boss was to say, or rumours were saying you're not wanted there or you were rumoured to go elsewhere?" Taupau said.

"I utilise that on the weekend. I use that motivation to prove that I am here and I'm here until 2020, so it's a motivation for me."

Taupau also maintained he was unsure where the suggestion he could leave Manly was coming from.

"If you know anything please let me know," he said.

"I think the rumours are coming from the general public.

"I don't know, I just get thrown out there all these different rumours.

"I hear it and I read it. What can I do, not much. Just take it on board and go to work.

"You take it as a compliment right? That's how it is."