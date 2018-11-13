Marvel legend Stan Lee dies
Stan Lee, the legendary writer, editor and publisher of Marvel Comics whose superhero creations endeared him to comic-book lovers everywhere has died.
He was 95.
The illustrator, who started in the business in 1939, created or co-created Black Panther, Spider-Man, X-Men, The Mighty Thor, Iron Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Daredevil, Ant-Man and other characters.
According to the Hollywood Reporter Lee died early on Monday morning (local time) at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles.
In more recent years, the illustrator had endured a difficult run. After Joan, his wife of 69 years, died in July 2017, he sued executives at POW! Entertainment - a company he founded in 2001 to develop film, TV and video game properties - for $US1 billion ($A1.3 billion) for fraud, before dropping the lawsuit just six weeks later.
Lee, who was said to be worth $A96 million, also sued an ex-business manager and filed a restraining order against a man who had been looking after his affairs.
Then, in June 2018, it was revealed that the Los Angeles Police Department had been investigating reports of elder abuse against him.
Just yesterday, Lee tweeted about Veterans Day in the United States, thanking veterans for their service and throwing in a cheeky fact. About 31,000 people liked that tweet.
Thank you to all of America's veterans for your service. Fun fact: Stan’s official US Army title during WW2 was ‘Playwright.’ #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/limi6CWzsL— stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) November 11, 2018
Celebrities and fans have already taken to Twitter to pay their respects.
Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018
Today, Marvel Comics and The Walt Disney Company pause and reflect with great sadness on the passing of its Chairman Emeritus, Stan Lee: https://t.co/LQSQGimt9M pic.twitter.com/0qLbGsZl0z— Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) November 12, 2018
I wish I got to thank Stan Lee for how many times his creations inspired my creativity. Rest in Power to a Legend.— Casey (@LeanandCuisine) November 12, 2018
'I was bored with stories of perfect heroes who had no faults' - Stan Lee once told journalists https://t.co/kWF4NqwdUQ pic.twitter.com/R9i71COMff— RT (@RT_com) November 12, 2018
RIP Stan Lee. Maybe you have twitter in heaven. Thank you for making my childhood, teen years and adulthood so fun, especially during darker days.— josh groban (@joshgroban) November 12, 2018
"Comic books to me are fairy tales for grown ups." - Stan Lee— Danielle Malicote (@Danicote8990) November 12, 2018
As much of the world turns to authoritarians and nationalism, the stories Lee created are more popular, and important, than ever before. Reminding us that diversity is a strength and justice ultimately prevails. RIP
Can you imagine how life would have been without these?— Pye Waw (@pyewaw) November 12, 2018
AVENGERS
Spider-Man
Wolverine
Iron Man
Thor
Fantastic Four
Hulk
Black Panther
Captain Marvel
Ant-Man
Goblin
Daredevil
Doctor Doom
Nick Fury
Inhumans
Magneto
Thank you Stan Lee for everything
Although the news of Stan Lee's passing is heartbreaking, I can't help but be reminded of all the characters, worlds, & stories he help bring to life for so long. His Imagination inspired us all & I'm glad to have met him in person. We will never forget you. #RIPStanLee pic.twitter.com/1YXmmHfN7S— Esteeban (@INFINITE_SGE) November 12, 2018
thank you stan lee for giving me heroes i could look up to when there were none for me present in my life. you made me want to be those heroes for those around me; thanks for the worlds to escape into when the one i reside in got too much for me to handle. rest in peace legend— anthony (@realanthonynash) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee worked on, and came up with, some of the most wonderful and enduring characters in fiction. I’ve often said how Spider-Man taught me how to write heroes, even if I’ve never fully shared his amazing aptitude for alliteration. Excelsior, indeed.— Derek Landy (@DerekLandy) November 12, 2018
Thanks for helping to create that universe so important in the history of comics, thanks for making the world a better place, more fun, dynamic and magical! and always ALWAYS with a smile on his face! @TheRealStanLee #RIP #immortal pic.twitter.com/0OozZI4GOM— Jorge Jiménez (@JorgeJimenezArt) November 12, 2018
Rest in peace, Stan Lee. The many worlds of imagination & delight you created for humanity will last forever.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 12, 2018
Stan Lee turned normal people into super heroes. Heroes that do the right thing no matter what it costs them. I believe his message was that anyone can be a hero and all it takes is morality. Although we don't have super powers, one day I hope we can live up to his vision.— Justin Chandler (@KOSDFF) November 12, 2018