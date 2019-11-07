Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Mary Harbour project still alive more than a decade on

Carlie Walker
by and Carlie Walker
7th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE $600 million Mary Harbour project is far from dead in the water.

It has been more than a decade since the development was first touted, with MSF Sugar chief executive Mike Barry saying he had taken part on a phone hook up regarding the project on Tuesday.

He said negotiations over the upgrade of two intersections in Granville was holding up the project, but the Fraser Coast Regional Council had shown considerable support for the development.

Time was now being taken to figure out a way forward.

When the project goes ahead, the 177ha site at Granville would be transformed into a 300-berth marina surrounded by waterfront board walks, a village centre, more than 1800 dwellings and a four-star 100-room resort style hotel.

granville mary harbour
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        premium_icon What happened to Sharon's mobile after disappearance?

        News Crown case in the Edwards' murder trial produces insightful evidence on pings sent from Sharon Edwards' mobile phone after she was last seen alive.

        Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        premium_icon Man charged over alleged Waterview Heights break in

        Crime 45-year-old allegedly disturbed during break in by owners

        • 7th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        premium_icon Toohey pays tribute to former great at NSW CHS tournament

        Cricket The NSW CHS cricket convener organised a touching tribute.

        Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

        premium_icon Weather safety theme for spectacular 2020 calendar

        Offbeat LOOK: some of the most spectacular weather phenomena

        • 7th Nov 2019 10:40 AM