Dragon floored by selection shock

Josh Kerr has yet to even have a taste of the NRL, but he already knows the significance of playing in an All Stars match.

Kerr will become just the second uncapped player to feature in the exhibition match when he appears for the Indigenous side in Melbourne next Friday.

But it won't be his first time representing the Ngugi, Noonuckle and Geopul people of the Quandamooka nation, having done so in the second fixture in 2012.

"I've played before when I was 15, in the (Queensland) Murris versus (NSW) Kooris. I was sitting there looking at people like Greg Inglis," Kerr recalls.

"It's just such a big moment for us indigenous people and our communities because it brings everyone together.

"To be part of it, what a dream it would be to play in a game like this. I'm tingling now just thinking about it."

The St George Illawarra forward initially feared the worst when coach Paul McGregor ordered him into the office last week.

It came just hours after Kerr was involved in an on-field incident with teammate Cameron McInnes that resulted in a broken finger.

However, McGregor only had good news following the withdrawal of Gold Coast star Ryan James from the match.

"I walked up to the room (and) Mary is like, 'Take a seat mate. Congratulations. You're in. You made Indigenous All Star team'," he said.

"(I said), 'Mary, if you're taking the piss, I'm going to start punching you'. He was cracking up. I was heavy breathing. I was just so lost for words."

The 22-year-old's call-up comes just weeks after a rare visit home to Stradbroke Island over the summer, where he was educated on his family history.

"I went back over to Stradbroke Island to learn as much as I could. It's always a learning thing," he said.

"That's what we should do - make sure we're always in touch with our culture, learn as much as we can because one day we're going to teach it to our kids.

"We're the oldest surviving culture in the world. We gotta keep that trend going.

"I know rugby league is a great game and the grand final is massive.

"But what these games do for cultures, not even just indigenous. But Tonga and Samoa... it's something so special. That's why I love rugby league."

