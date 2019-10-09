Menu
Mary Valley man denies child rape

Arthur Gorrie
by
9th Oct 2019 1:09 PM
A CALICO Creek man has pleaded not guilty to charges of raping and indecently dealing with a child under 16 at Kandanga in 2011 and 2012.

He has also pleaded not guilty to indecently dealing with her about four years later at Calico Creek.

Ross William Thompson, 45, entered the not guilty pleas after the charges were read to him in the presence of prospective jurors at Gympie District Court this morning.

Thompson is charged with raping a child under 16 between October 31 and Decemberr 31, 2011 and with indecently dealing with her between January 1 and April 1, 2012 at Kandanga.

He is also accused of indecnetly dealing with her at Calico Creek between December 21 and December 24, 2016.

Jury selection is currently underway before Judge Glen Cash and the prosecution is expected to open its case this afternoon.

