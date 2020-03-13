Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Greg Armstrong was last seen in Maryborough on the morning of May 7, 1997.
Crime

Maryborough cold case: Alleged killer set to face trial

Danielle Buckley
13th Mar 2020 1:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST 23 years after a Maryborough man was last seen alive, a cold case murder trial is set to begin.

Tony Boyd Carmichael, 46, is accused of murdering Gregory Armstrong who went missing from Maryborough in May 1997 and was later reported missing by his landlord.

His body was never found.

Mr Carmichael was formally charged in March last year and is yet to enter a formal plea.

The trial will begin on April 15 in Bundaberg Supreme Court under Justice Peter Davis. - NewsRegional

cold case greg armstrong murder charge tony boyd carmichael trial date
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        premium_icon Tributes flow for man killed in motorcycle crash

        News ‘His personality was larger than life … a true entrepreneur and visionary thinker.’

        Recovery pods no science fiction folly

        premium_icon Recovery pods no science fiction folly

        News Could these new structures help fire-ravaged townships in the Clarence?

        Crews called to fire at Grafton bridge

        premium_icon Crews called to fire at Grafton bridge

        News South Grafton fire and rescue attended the scene this morning after a member of the...

        I GOT THIS: Have a listen to McClymont’s new song here

        premium_icon I GOT THIS: Have a listen to McClymont’s new song here

        Music The McClymont's released a behind the scenes lyric video